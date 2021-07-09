Cancel
Facebook’s strategy: Avert disaster, apologize and keep growing

By Susan Benkelman
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s first-ever testimony before Congress, in 2018, came in a highly charged atmosphere that set up his appearance as a pivotal moment for the company and a critical test for the young chief executive. Just weeks earlier, it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica, which worked with the Trump campaign, had obtained Facebook profile data on millions of users to target voters, and Zuckerberg was under enormous pressure from politicians and the public to provide answers.

