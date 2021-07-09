Cancel
Collins’ good judgment

Ellsworth American
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Susan Collins recently announced that she will vote against the nomination of David Chipman as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, saying that she found this nomination to be “unusually divisive.” I couldn’t agree more. As the executive director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine,...

Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Can Texas really arrest House Democrats after flight to D.C.? Yes. Here's why.

What started as a threat from the governor could become a promise. After Texas House Democrats left the state Monday for Washington D.C. to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass their controversial “election integrity” bill, Gov. Greg Abbott said in an interview with Austin TV station KVUE, if they don’t show up to vote in Austin, he will have them arrested.
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.
ProtestsNewsweek

Matt Gaetz Hits Out at Protesters As Rally With Marjorie Taylor Greene Cut

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) hit out at protesters after his and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) California rally was canceled, forcing them to hold a press conference outside. The controversial Republican duo hit out against the Left and praised an "America First" agenda after multiple venues stopped them from hosting...
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

Texas’ George P. Bush Sues Biden Administration Over Border Wall Pause

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is suing the federal government for halting construction of a border wall begun during the Trump administration, the Bush family member and Texas attorney general hopeful announced Wednesday, the latest Republican-led lawsuit against the Biden administration. Key Facts. Filed in a Texas federal court...
Posted by
The Savage Diary

See who is funding the Maricopa Audit of the ballot by Cyber Ninjas

In this May 6, 2021 file photo Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by cyber ninjasGetty images. The Arizona Senate filed a motion to dismiss a public records lawsuit relating to an independent full audit of ballots cast in Maricopa County in the 2020 election which was, however, rejected by a judge.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Republicans blast Chuck Schumer deadline for infrastructure vote

​GOP senators pushed back against Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer ​for ​scheduling test votes Wednesday on a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and a $3.5 ​trillion budget package, saying there are too many lingering questions — including how they will be paid for and what’s in them. “How can I...
Florida Statefloridianpress.com

Florida’s Congressional Republicans Crush Democrats in Fundraising

The 2022 midterm election season is well on its way and through the first six months of 2021, all of Florida’s congressional Republicans have raised significant Q2 fundraising numbers, with Reps. Matt Gaetz (R), Byron Donalds (R), Brian Mast (R), and Maria Elvira Salazar (R), all having raised totals north of $1 million.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)

