Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Chemotherapy gets tuned in

By Colette Whitfield
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChemotherapy and radiotherapy are both used to fight cancer, employing either drugs or irradiation, respectively. Although they can be administered as individual therapies, a combination of the two often provides the best results. However, concurrent treatment can lead to an accumulation of toxicities unfavourable in non-cancer cells. Chemotherapeutics alone can also cause severe effects on healthy cells, which prompted the development of prodrugs, drugs that are administered as a precursor and subsequently activated under specific stimuli. By using prodrugs, side effects can be reduced by targeting cancer cells, and absorbance and activity can increase. Enzyme-mediated and physically stimulated activation of prodrugs are powerful approaches for chemotherapy treatment; however, specific activation in clinical settings remains a challenge. Writing in Nature Chemistry, Mark Bradley and Jin Geng, from the University of Edinburgh and Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, and co-workers describe a new strategy that exploits the irradiation administered for radiotherapy to activate a prodrug.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Bradley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemotherapy#Nature Chemistry#Drugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerNews-Medical.net

Chemotherapy destabilizes gut microbiome in cancer patients

New research in BMC Cancer has shown myelosuppressive chemotherapy destabilizes gut microbiome in patients with solid organ cancers. The study from SAHMRI and Flinders University assessed the gut health of men and women who underwent conventional chemotherapy on cancers, such as breast and lung cancer, without exposure to antibiotics. "We...
CancerMedicalXpress

'Suffocating' cancer: Improved melanoma immunotherapy

Hypoxia, or the inadequate oxygenation of a tissue, is a condition occurring frequently in all solid tumors such as melanoma skin cancer. Melanoma cells are not only able to survive oxygen deprivation, but also to use it to their own advantage by hijacking the anti-tumor immune response and developing resistance mechanisms to conventional anti-cancer therapies. A key gene responsible for cancer cell adaptation to hypoxia is HIF-1α (Hypoxia Inducible Factor-1 alpha).
CancerPhys.org

Osmium activation in cancer cells

Cancer is a complex disease, and as such, there is no single way to tackle it. While cancer treatments are evolving toward personalized procedures, in most cases, standard chemotherapy treatments are still required. In chemotherapy, platinum drugs such as cisplatin (approved 42 years ago by FDA) are used, killing both cancerous and healthy cells and causing unwanted sided effects. In this regard, there is plenty of room for improvement for clinical treatments.
Canceronclive.com

GIMEMA LALl2317: Sequential Chemotherapy and Blinatumomab for Adult ALL

Robin Foà, MD, discusses results from the GIMEMA LAL2317 sequential chemotherapy-blinatumomab frontline trial, where experts evaluated the efficacy of blinatumomab in increasing the early MRD (minimal residual disease) negativity rate. Preliminary results of the GIMEMA LAL2317 sequential chemotherapy-blinatumomab front-line trial for newly diagnosed adult Ph-negative B-lineage ALL patients. (Bassan, EHA...
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Sensing "Junk" RNA After Chemotherapy Enhances Blood Regeneration

Chemotherapy is widely used to treat cancer patients. During the treatment, chemotherapeutic agents affect various biochemical processes to kill or reduce the growth of cancer cells, which divide uncontrollably in patients. However, the cell-damaging effect of chemotherapy affects cancer cells but also in principle many other cell types, including cycling blood cells. This puts the hematopoietic system under severe stress and pushes hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) in the bone marrow to produce fresh cells and replenish the stable pool of differentiated blood cells in the body.
CancerNature.com

Can exercise prevent the onset of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy?

To date, there are no effective interventions to prevent the onset and severity of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). Exercising during chemotherapy treatment has displayed a range of clinical benefits, yet only limited published studies have investigated whether exercise is protective against preventing CIPN. This Editorial discusses a randomised control study of the efficacy of strength or balance exercise to prevent CIPN.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Pollyea on Improving Outcomes With Induction Chemotherapy in AML

Daniel Pollyea, MD, MS, discusses improving induction outcomes for newly diagnosed patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Daniel Pollyea, MD, MS, associate professor of medicine/hematology and the clinical director of Leukemia Services at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, discusses improving induction outcomes for newly diagnosed patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
CancerNature.com

Curcumin attenuates Adriamycin-resistance of acute myeloid leukemia by inhibiting the lncRNA HOTAIR/miR-20a-5p/WT1 axis

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a common subtype of leukemia, and a large proportion of patients with AML eventually develop drug resistance. Curcumin exerts cancer suppressive effects and increases sensitivity to chemotherapy in several diseases. This study aimed to investigate the mechanism by which curcumin affects the resistance of AML to Adriamycin by regulating HOX transcript antisense RNA (HOTAIR) expression. Cell viability, colony-formation, flow cytometry, and Transwell assays were used to assess cell proliferation, apoptosis, and migration. A dual-luciferase reporter assay was used to verify the interaction between microRNA (miR)-20a-5p and HOTAIR or Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1). RT-qPCR and Western blotting assays were performed to detect gene and protein expression. The results showed that curcumin suppressed the resistance to Adriamycin, inhibited the expression of HOTAIR and WT1, and promoted the expression of miR-20a-5p in human acute leukemia cells (HL-60) or Adriamycin-resistant HL-60 cells (HL-60/ADR). Furthermore, curcumin suppressed proliferation and promoted apoptosis of HL-60/ADR cells. Overexpression of HOTAIR reversed the regulatory effect of curcumin on apoptosis and migration and restored the effect of curcumin on inducing the expression of cleaved caspase3, Bax, and P27. In addition, HOTAIR upregulated WT1 expression by targeting miR-20a-5p, and inhibition of miR-20a-5p reversed the regulation of Adriamycin resistance by curcumin in AML cells. Finally, curcumin inhibited Adriamycin resistance by suppressing the HOTAIR/miR-20a-5p/WT1 pathway in vivo. In short, curcumin suppressed the proliferation and migration, blocked the cell cycle progression of AML cells, and sensitized AML cells to Adriamycin by regulating the HOTAIR/miR-20a-5p/WT1 axis. These findings suggest a potential role of curcumin and HOTAIR in AML treatment.
CancerMedicalXpress

Cancerous tumors: How likely are they to metastasize?

An aggressive type of cancer has provided a team of researchers supported by the Swiss National Science Foundation with an answer to the question of which tumor cells are at risk of spreading. Cancer treatment is sometimes complicated by the heterogeneity of the cells that form the tumor mass. The...
CancerNature.com

Mutant p53-reactivating compound APR-246 synergizes with asparaginase in inducing growth suppression in acute lymphoblastic leukemia cells

Asparaginase depletes extracellular asparagine in the blood and is an important treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) due to asparagine auxotrophy of ALL blasts. Unfortunately, resistance occurs and has been linked to expression of the enzyme asparagine synthetase (ASNS), which generates asparagine from intracellular sources. Although TP53 is the most frequently mutated gene in cancer overall, TP53 mutations are rare in ALL. However, TP53 mutation is associated with poor therapy response and occurs at higher frequency in relapsed ALL. The mutant p53-reactivating compound APR-246 (Eprenetapopt/PRIMA-1Met) is currently being tested in phase II and III clinical trials in several hematological malignancies with mutant TP53. Here we present CEllular Thermal Shift Assay (CETSA) data indicating that ASNS is a direct or indirect target of APR-246 via the active product methylene quinuclidinone (MQ). Furthermore, combination treatment with asparaginase and APR-246 resulted in synergistic growth suppression in ALL cell lines. Our results thus suggest a potential novel treatment strategy for ALL.
CancerNews-Medical.net

T cells can be engineered to fight tumors without succumbing to exhaustion

Fighting a tumor is a marathon, not a sprint. For cancer-fighting T cells, the race is sometimes just too long, and the T cells quit fighting. Researchers even have a name for this phenomenon: T cell exhaustion. In a new Nature Immunology study, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology...
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

Very first patient receives cancer vaccine

After proving itself against COVID-19, will message RNA (mRNA) technology revolutionise vaccines and treatments for various diseases such as influenza, HIV and cancer? This is the hope expressed by many researchers in recent months, given the formidable effectiveness of the serums developed to combat the spread of Sars-CoV-2. Building on...
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Cutaneous apocrine sweat gland carcinoma

Oncotarget published "Ex vivo analysis of DNA repair targeting in extreme rare cutaneous apocrine sweat gland carcinoma" which reported a rare metastatic case with a PALB2 aberration identified previously as a familial susceptibility gene for breast cancer in the Finnish population. As PALB2 exhibits functions in the BRCA1/2-RAD51-dependent homologous DNA...
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

New treatment options for the deadliest of cancers

A new way to target a mutant protein which can cause the deadliest of cancers in humans has been uncovered by scientists at the University of Leeds.The mutated form of the RAS protein has been referred to as the "Death Star" because of its ability to resist treatments and is found in 96% of pancreatic cancers and 54% of colorectal cancers.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Autoimmune disease

When the body becomes the target of its own defensive arsenal, medicine must step in. You have full access to this article via your institution. The complex network of cells and proteins that make up our immune system is an invaluable ally. Foreign invaders that would do us harm, such as viruses, are subject to intense assault by immune cells to keep us safe. Sometimes, however, this powerful defensive armoury turns against us. Immune attack against healthy tissues, known as autoimmunity, is thought to play a part in more than 80 different diseases, including type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis and lupus. Tens of millions of people are affected by these chronic disorders in the United States alone, and although it is often possible to manage the debilitating symptoms, they cannot typically be cured. But researchers are getting closer to working out how to bring the immune system back on side.
Canceradafruit.com

A noninvasive test to detect cancer cells and pinpoint their location

Engineered to target and respond to hallmarks in the tumor microenvironment, multimodal nanosensors can monitor tumor recurrence after treatment or perform routine cancer screenings. via MIT. Over the past several years, Bhatia has been developing cancer diagnostics that work by generating synthetic biomarkers that can be easily detected in the...
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers discover how cancer cells that spread to lymph nodes avoid immune destruction

Lymph nodes are critical to the body's immune response against tumors but paradoxically, cancer cells that spread, or metastasize, to lymph nodes can often avoid being eliminated by immune cells. Recent experiments by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Boston University School of Medicine provide insights on the details behind this immune evasion, which could help scientists develop strategies to overcome it. The findings are published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
CancerNature.com

Solid stress impairs lymphocyte infiltration into lymph-node metastases

Strong and durable anticancer immune responses are associated with the generation of activated cancer-specific T cells in the draining lymph nodes. However, cancer cells can colonize lymph nodes and drive tumour progression. Here, we show that lymphocytes fail to penetrate metastatic lesions in lymph nodes. In tissue from patients with breast, colon, and head and neck cancers, as well as in mice with spontaneously developing breast-cancer lymph-node metastases, we found that lymphocyte exclusion from nodal lesions is associated with the presence of solid stress caused by lesion growth, that solid stress induces reductions in the number of functional high endothelial venules in the nodes, and that relieving solid stress in the mice increased the presence of lymphocytes in lymph-node lesions by about 15-fold. Solid-stress-mediated impairment of lymphocyte infiltration into lymph-node metastases suggests a therapeutic route for overcoming T-cell exclusion during immunotherapy.
CancerNature.com

Lack of intrafollicular memory CD4 + T cells is predictive of early clinical failure in newly diagnosed follicular lymphoma

Despite a characteristic indolent course, a substantial subset of follicular lymphoma (FL) patients has an early relapse with a poor outcome. Cells in the microenvironment may be a key contributor to treatment failure. We used a discovery and validation study design to identify microenvironmental determinants of early failure and then integrated these results into the FLIPI. In total, 496 newly diagnosed FL grade 1–3 A patients who were prospectively enrolled into the MER cohort from 2002 to 2012 were evaluated. Tissue microarrays were stained for CD4, CD8, FOXP3, CD32b, CD14, CD68, CD70, SIRP-α, TIM3, PD-1, and PD-L1. Early failure was defined as failing to achieve event-free survival at 24 months (EFS24) in immunochemotherapy-treated patients and EFS12 in all others. CyTOF and CODEX analysis were performed to characterize intratumoral immunophenotypes. Lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression was the only predictor of early failure that replicated with a pooled OR 2.37 (95%CI 1.48–3.79). We next developed a bio-clinical risk model (BioFLIPI), where lack of CD4 intrafollicular expression moved patients up one FLIPI risk group, adding a new fourth high-risk group. Compared with BioFLIPI score of 1, patients with a score of 2 (OR 2.17; 95% CI 1.08–4.69), 3 (OR 3.53; 95% CI 1.78–7.54), and 4 (OR 8.92; 95% CI 4.00–21.1) had increasing risk of early failure. The favorable intrafollicular CD4 T cells were identified as activated central memory T cells, whose prognostic value was independent from genetic features. In conclusion, lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression predicts early failure in FL and combined with FLIPI improves identification of high-risk patients; however, independent validation is warranted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy