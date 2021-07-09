Chemotherapy gets tuned in
Chemotherapy and radiotherapy are both used to fight cancer, employing either drugs or irradiation, respectively. Although they can be administered as individual therapies, a combination of the two often provides the best results. However, concurrent treatment can lead to an accumulation of toxicities unfavourable in non-cancer cells. Chemotherapeutics alone can also cause severe effects on healthy cells, which prompted the development of prodrugs, drugs that are administered as a precursor and subsequently activated under specific stimuli. By using prodrugs, side effects can be reduced by targeting cancer cells, and absorbance and activity can increase. Enzyme-mediated and physically stimulated activation of prodrugs are powerful approaches for chemotherapy treatment; however, specific activation in clinical settings remains a challenge. Writing in Nature Chemistry, Mark Bradley and Jin Geng, from the University of Edinburgh and Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, and co-workers describe a new strategy that exploits the irradiation administered for radiotherapy to activate a prodrug.www.nature.com
