Actress Jessica Biel just debuted her new vegan health and wellness brand Kinderfarms, which strives to promote the importance of healthy kids and families globally. The company, which Biel is a co-founder of, is centered around the actress’ personal philosophy that people should be mindful of both personal health and the health of the planet. Kinderfarm’s flagship product is a natural, medical-grade electrolyte drink, Kinderlyte, designed to tackle dehydration for any reason. The product is completely vegan and aims to help everyone from athletes to the hungover.