Warning! This article may contain spoilers for Loki. Read at your own risk!. In Loki Episode 5, Journey Into Mystery, we get to see the wasteland where all those who got pruned were taken and death seems to be inevitable as while Lokis have survived whatever the condition is in The Void, others are not so fortunate as they encounter a gargantuan creature called Alioth which looks like a giant cloud devouring living creatures and when he passes, everything it touches turns into waste.