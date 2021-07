ELLSWORTH — Flexibility is key in the news business, as in so many industries. Last week it was both employees and the equipment that needed to bend. The Ellsworth American this month upgraded its platemaking machine for the printing press at 1 Printing House Square in Ellsworth. The new Kodak platemaker, now installed, streamlines the production process, eliminates the use of chemicals and produces crisper lines in the print product. That is a win for readers of this newspaper and of other publications printed on the press. The transition, however, was not without its problems.