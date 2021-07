Famed Milan-based fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana, has officially announced the debut of its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection. Dolce & Gabbana has been at the forefront of Italian fashion for decades, after being founded in the mid-’80s by Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce. Now, in 2021, the high-end brand is jumping into the world of NFTs with its very first digital sale. The collection, titled ‘Collezione Genesi’ or the ‘Genesis Collection’ will feature exclusive pieces that have been inspired by the traditions and history of Venice, according to Vogue magazine.