Columbia, MO

FRIDAY UPDATES: Columbia Public Schools changes COVID-19 protocols for summer school

By ABC 17 News Team
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 9 days ago
UPDATE 1 p.m.: Columbia Public Schools notified parents about changes to its COVID-19 protocols for the rest of summer school, citing a rise in coronavirus cases.

According to a letter sent to families, students 11-years-old and younger will be required to wear a mask inside and on buses. Students will not need to wear masks outdoors. District leaders say that they still strongly encourage all students to wear masks while inside school buildings.

The changes are set to go into effect Monday. The district's new policies align with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Leaders also said that quarantine is not required for people who are fully vaccinated who have no symptoms. A person is considered fully vaccinated if it has been two weeks since the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or if it has been two weeks since the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The district also said that quarantine is not required if a person exposed to the coronavirus was wearing a mask indoors and has no symptoms. The district plans to continue with a 10-day quarantine for people who were exposed to the virus. A seven-day quarantine is required if the person received a negative PCR test between days five and seven and has no symptoms. That person must also wear a mask through day 14.

The changes to contact tracing and quarantine protocols start immediately.

According to the letter, the district will continue to monitor the coronavirus and other variants and will re-evaluate protocols as needed. The district says it will update parents before the start of school in the fall.

ORIGINAL: According to the latest data from the state health dashboard , 1,118 hospitalized patients were being treated for COVID-19 in Missouri on Tuesday.

Hospital data on July 9, 2021.

The confirmed data is on a two-day delay, but preliminary numbers from Thursday showed as many as 1,156 were hospitalized due to the virus.

The increase in hospitalizations comes as the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped slightly, now sitting at 11.9%.

Missouri health officials also recorded an additional 1,544 confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the state's pandemic total to 532,670.

Six additional deaths were added to the dashboard Friday morning. In total, 9,383 Missourians have died due to COVID-19.

The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Columbia Public Schools changes COVID-19 protocols for summer school appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

