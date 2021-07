The first case of the Delta variant was reported in Jefferson County, health officials announced Wednesday. “Delta variant seems to spread more easily and quickly, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19. An increase in the number of cases will put more strain on healthcare resources, lead to more hospitalizations, and potentially more deaths,” the health department wrote. “At this time, studies suggest that the current authorized vaccines work on the circulating variants reducing the risk of hospitalization or death from Covid-19.”