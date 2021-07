New Bern, N.C. — A Russian couple at the center of a murder-for-hire and money-laundering scheme in Wake County was sentenced Friday on fraud charges. Leonid Teyf, 59, will serve five years in federal prison and then be deported to Belarus, Israel or Russia. He pleaded guilty in March to bribery of a public official, visa fraud and making false statements on his tax returns, all felonies.