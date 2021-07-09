Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

US stops jailing pregnant migrants, reversing Trump policy

By BEN FOX
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XmgRA_0asHqhGB00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. immigration authorities will no longer routinely jail migrants facing deportation if they are pregnant or recently gave birth, reversing a Trump-era immigration policy.

The new directive, announced Friday, does not bar Immigration and Customs Enforcement from initiating proceedings to deport women who are pregnant, nursing or have given birth within the past year. But they generally would no longer be detained pending the outcome of their cases except under “exceptional circumstances," the agency said.

The practice of detaining pregnant migrants has been condemned as a threat to maternal and fetal health by immigrant and women's advocacy groups critical of medical care at detention centers.

“This reflects our commitment to treat all individuals with respect and dignity while still enforcing our nation’s laws,” acting ICE Director Tae Johnson said.

The change is part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to roll back Trump-era enforcement measures and return to policies resembling those in place under President Barack Obama. ICE recently adopted draft guidelines to focus apprehensions on people in the United States illegally who recently entered the country, pose a national security threat or have committed serious crimes.

While these efforts have angered immigration opponents, the number of people in immigration custody has risen sharply in recent months. There are more than 27,000 people in ICE custody, up from less than 14,000 at the end of March, according to data compiled by the Transactional Research Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University.

Nearly 80% of those in ICE custody have no criminal record, and a majority of those who do have committed largely minor offenses, according to TRAC.

Advocates praised Friday's announcement, but said it doesn’t go far enough. The American Civil Liberties Union called on the government to stop detaining anyone who might be at risk in detention. “This action by the Biden administration is a welcome step in the right direction,” said Eunice Cho, a senior staff attorney with the organization.

Under Obama, ICE adopted a policy in August 2016 that pregnant migrants would be presumed eligible for release as their cases made their way through immigration courts.

President Donald Trump ended that policy of presumed release, part of his administration's heightened immigration enforcement, including arrests of anyone without legal residency regardless of whether they had committed some other offense.

The number of pregnant women detained by ICE increased from 1,380 in 2016 to 2,098, according to the Government Accountability Office.

ICE is required by law to detain some migrants, including foreign nationals who have been convicted of certain crimes or terrorist activity. The agency pledged that the “very limited” number of pregnant women detained under the new policy would receive regular health care as needed and officials would be prohibited from using restraints on them except in “extraordinary circumstances.”

Any child born in the U.S. would automatically have American citizenship.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
17K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Immigration Policies#Immigration Enforcement#U S Immigration#Trump#Ap#Ice#Syracuse University#Trac#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Biden calls judge’s decision to halt DACA program ‘deeply disappointing,’ says DOJ will appeal ruling

President Biden on Saturday said it was “deeply disappointing” that a federal judge had decided to halt much of an Obama administration initiative that protected undocumented “dreamers” who arrived in the United States as children, and said the Justice Department planned to appeal the ruling. The judge’s decision also prompted Biden and other Democrats to redouble their pleas to Congress to pass legislation — even if it required a budget reconciliation process — that would provide a path to citizenship to dreamers.
POTUSCNBC

Judge orders Biden administration to stop approving new DACA applications

A federal judge in southern Texas ordered the Biden administration to immediately stop granting new applications under the Obama-era immigration program known as DACA. Current DACA recipients won't have their status pulled as a result of the ruling, Judge Andrew Hanen said in a five-page order. The ruling, which cuts...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Federal judge blocks new DACA applications

A federal judge in Texas ruled on Friday that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is illegal and blocked the Biden administration from granting new applications. The program began in 2012 during the Obama administration to shield illegal immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from...
Congress & Courtsabc7ny.com

Federal judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now

HOUSTON -- A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered an end to an Obama-era program that prevented the deportations of some immigrants brought into the United States as children, putting new pressure for action on President Joe Biden and Democrats who now control Congress. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen...
POTUSBBC

Daca: Obama programme for child migrants ruled illegal

A federal judge in Texas has ruled that a programme protecting migrants who came to the US as children from deportation is illegal. Judge Andrew Hanen said new applicants should not be enrolled in Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca). But he said the ruling does not require the government...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

ICE will now avoid arresting pregnant or nursing migrants

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will no longer detain most pregnant, nursing, and postpartum women for deportation, reversing a Trump-era directive Friday. The latest adjustment to U.S. immigration policies adds to the growing list of restrictions placed on ICE officers – a move that has further frustrated members of the GOP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy