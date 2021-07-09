Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nez Perce County, ID

400 Acre Fire Southeast Of Juliaetta In Nez Perce County

By Evan Ellis
pullmanradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wildfire is threatening dozens of structures Southeast of Juliaetta in Nez Perce County. The Pine Creek Fire has torched 400 acres in rugged terrain with zero containment. Fire crews from Nez Perce and Latah Counties were able to hold the fire overnight. About 30 structures are threatened by the flames. The Nez Perce County Sheriff has limited evacuations in place. The fire is in the Pine Creek Drainage near Leland heading South toward the Clearwater River and East toward the Bedrock area.

pullmanradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juliaetta, ID
County
Nez Perce County, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acre#Heading South#Pine Creek#Wildfire#The Pine Creek Fire#Nez Perce#Latah Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy