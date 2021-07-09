400 Acre Fire Southeast Of Juliaetta In Nez Perce County

A wildfire is threatening dozens of structures Southeast of Juliaetta in Nez Perce County. The Pine Creek Fire has torched 400 acres in rugged terrain with zero containment. Fire crews from Nez Perce and Latah Counties were able to hold the fire overnight. About 30 structures are threatened by the flames. The Nez Perce County Sheriff has limited evacuations in place. The fire is in the Pine Creek Drainage near Leland heading South toward the Clearwater River and East toward the Bedrock area.