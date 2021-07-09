Family rescued after being stranded on island near St. Helena during Tropical Storm Elsa
Authorities rescued a West Virginia family after a trip to Otter Island left them stranded Wednesday night during Tropical Storm Elsa. A Coast Guard helicopter from Savannah’s Air Station rescued five women — a woman, her daughter, and three cousins — after the woman’s husband had radioed in that they were stranded on the island northeast of St. Helena, according to a Coast Guard news release.www.myrtlebeachonline.com
Comments / 0