Want The Best Smoothie In South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls

It is an end of an era for a restaurant in Garretson, South Dakota. However, this weekend was also a celebration of things to come for “O” So Good. “O” So Good has made a huge impact on this town in just a short period of time. The restaurant certainly gave Garretson instant fame and recognition when Guy Fieri drove into town to feature the family-owned business on his hit show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. Needless to say, it's hard to resist the mouthwatering flavors of “O” So Good because it truly is...oh so good.