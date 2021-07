A new study by the Imperial College of London has shown that the Euros could be behind an uptick in covid-19 infections in men more than women during the past fortnight.Based on home swab tests by more than 47,000 people - a React study has concluded that nearly .60 per cent of the population had the virus between June 24 and July 5. This data suggests a fourfold increase compared to the study’s previous report, where only 0.15 per cent of people were infected as of June 7.“It could be that watching football is resulting in men having more social activity...