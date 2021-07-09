The Truth About Carli Lloyd's Marriage To Brian Hollis

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd is a walking record book to say the least. A seasoned veteran on this summer's USWNT Olympic roster, Lloyd — who's celebrating her 39th birthday in Tokyo — will be the oldest US women's soccer player to ever compete at the Olympics. But she's also looking to break at least two more records. Scoring a goal in Tokyo would make her the oldest player in the world to ever score at the Olympics. (She's already the oldest woman to score an Olympic goal!) And, if the USWNT take home a fifth Olympic gold, they'll be the first soccer team to win back-to-back World Cup and Olympic championships.