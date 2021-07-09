Lufthansa’s CityLine passenger subsidiary to haul freight
Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DXE: LHA) is expanding its cargo capabilities with a rare investment in narrowbody freighters. The German flag carrier said Wednesday that its cargo division, which operates 10 Boeing 777 widebody freighters and has access to four more through its Aerologic joint venture with DHL, will acquire two Airbus A321 passenger aircraft and have them converted into freighters for use on intra-European routes that support growing e-commerce demand. Lufthansa Cargo will take delivery of an additional 777 later this year.www.freightwaves.com
