Stickers are distributed for the city of Walla Walla's recycling education campaign
During the first week of June, the city of Walla Walla rolled out the first step of a recycling education campaign. Recycling customers received a mailing with details about the city’s new recycling guidelines. The mailing included a brochure, a sticker for an indoor recycling bin with information about what materials may or may not be recycled and a reminder that crews will be labeling outdoor bins in the coming weeks.www.union-bulletin.com
