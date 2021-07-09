Cancel
Walla Walla, WA

Stickers are distributed for the city of Walla Walla's recycling education campaign

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the first week of June, the city of Walla Walla rolled out the first step of a recycling education campaign. Recycling customers received a mailing with details about the city’s new recycling guidelines. The mailing included a brochure, a sticker for an indoor recycling bin with information about what materials may or may not be recycled and a reminder that crews will be labeling outdoor bins in the coming weeks.

