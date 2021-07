England have landed a place in the Euro 2020 final, after beating Demark 2-1 in an incredible semi-final clash at Wembley. The Three Lions took the lead after Harry Kane scored a penalty rebound goal in the first half of extra time. The skpper’s penalty was saved by Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, but Kane jumped on the rebound, striking it into the back of the net, making the score 2-1. Denmark had gone 1-0 in the 30th minute with a stunning free-kick courtesy of youngster Mikkel Damsgaard, who curled in the ball from 25 yards after Luke Shaw fouled...