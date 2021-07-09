Cancel
Weekend weather planner: Enjoy Friday before rain and storms return

By Mo Rose
WLKY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy the dry skies while they're here because rain and storms will be back in the region by early Saturday morning. Friday's weather looks fantastic with partly cloudy skies and less humid conditions. We'll see the clouds increase overnight and the first wave of showers and storms arriving early Saturday...

