Weekend weather planner: Enjoy Friday before rain and storms return

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and storms continue for Saturday, bringing along the threat for heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. The storms will continue throughout the afternoon and evening hours, tapering off by 8 pm. Expect to remain dry for the overnight hours with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70′s. We’ll see a repeat of the rainfall on Sunday with showers and storms developing by the noon hour and lasting until 8 or 9 pm. Rainfall totals in areas where storms train could reach up to 2.5 inches locally, with lesser amounts over broad areas. We keep the rain chances going into the work week and through Wednesday. As a result of all the rain, our temperatures will stay below average in the mid to upper 80′s through Thursday. We see a drop in rain chances and a bump up in temperatures by Thursday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s.