Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Clair County, AL

Sheriff's Office makes drug trafficking arrest, seizes 12 pounds of heroin

By Staff Reports
Anniston Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a news release by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Alejandro Lopez of Santa Anna, Calif. was arrested on drug trafficking charges Wednesday. The Leeds Police Department, with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Madonna, investigated a drug trafficking case in the Pell City Area that resulted in the arrest and seizure of approximately 12 pounds of heroin.

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leeds, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Ashville, AL
City
Pell City, AL
Saint Clair County, AL
Crime & Safety
Pell City, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Clair County, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Heroin#Police#Seizure#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
MusicPosted by
CNN

Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' rapper, dead at 57

(CNN) — Biz Markie, who infused his music with so much fun and humor that he became known as "The Clown Prince of Hip Hop," has died, his manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed to CNN. He was 57. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his...
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 7

Community Policy