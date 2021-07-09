Sheriff's Office makes drug trafficking arrest, seizes 12 pounds of heroin
According to a news release by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Alejandro Lopez of Santa Anna, Calif. was arrested on drug trafficking charges Wednesday. The Leeds Police Department, with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Madonna, investigated a drug trafficking case in the Pell City Area that resulted in the arrest and seizure of approximately 12 pounds of heroin.www.annistonstar.com
