Penn State graduate student earns Critical Language Scholarship
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State graduate student Matthew Douthitt has earned a Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) to study Chinese during summer 2021. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, the CLS program works to expand the number of Americans studying and mastering critical foreign languages. This year, the Department of State awarded nearly 700 scholarships to recipients from 255 different institutions of higher education in the U.S.news.psu.edu
Comments / 0