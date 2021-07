Rail services in western Scotland were severely disrupted after a large fire broke out at a station.The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to Troon railway station at 12.40pm on Saturday, with six appliances in attendance.Scotrail was forced to cut the power to overhead lines to allow firefighters to tackle the blaze and the fire caused major disruption to the Scottish seaside town.Scotrail said that this “took out a large area and affected other routes’ power supply”.Trains were either cancelled, delayed or revised because of the fire, the company tweeted at the time and travellers were urged to...