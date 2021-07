Did Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Get Booed During MLB All-Star Game Introductions?. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a big fan in J.D. Martinez. Martinez, seemingly like everyone else who follows baseball, has been in awe of what Guerrero has accomplished thus far this season. So much so that the Boston Red Sox slugger actually feels bad for the 22-year-old, as his stellar campaign largely is being overshadowed by AL MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani.