Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Alex Cameron covers “Islands in the Stream” with Roan Yellowthorn

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Cameron has released a new single featuring covers of two songs from Kenny Rogers' 1983 album Eyes That See in the Dark that was produced (and mostly written) by The Bee-Gees' Barry Gibb. He covers the classic Kenny / Dolly Parton duet "Islands in the Stream" with Roan Yellowthorn's Jackie McLean (with Roy Molloy on sax), and the b-side is "Midsummer Nights," which features Jonathan Rado. Says Alex:

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Jackie Mclean
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Barry Gibb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Islands In The Stream#The Bee Gees#Kenny Dolly Parton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicNME

Margo Price announces new live EP and performs ‘Hey Child’ on ‘Colbert’

Margo Price has announced details of a new live EP and performed one of its tracks live on The Late Show With Colbert – see the performance of ‘Hey Child’ below. Price’s new EP ‘Live From The Other Side will come out next Friday (July 16), and feature live versions of tracks from her 2020 LP ‘That’s How Rumors Get Started’ alongside a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Help!’.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Iggy Pop, Courtney Barnett, Michael Stipe, Kurt Vile & more contribute to Velvet Underground & Nico tribute

There's a new tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico on the way this fall that features an insanely stacked lineup of artists covering the classic 1967 album, including Courtney Barnett, Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney, Michael Stipe, Kurt Vile & The Violators, St Vincent & Thomas Bartlett, Sharon Van Etten with Angel Olsen, Thurston Moore & Bobby Gillespie, Andrew Bird & Lucius, Fontaines DC, The National's Matt Berninger, and King Princess. It's was executive produced by the late Hal Willner and was the last project he worked on before his death.
Theater & DanceNME

Soundtrack Of My Life: Natalie Imbruglia

“I’ve been playing it for my son, which flagged my memory, but I think I had it on vinyl when I was a kid. I always thought it was Animal who sings it, but I Googled it the other day and it’s actually sung by this old rocker muppet. So in a way, it’s not what it was in my head all those years.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar, RIP

Sad news in the heavy metal community: Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar has passed away at age 58. His bandmates Tom Keifer, Eric Brittingham, and Fred Coury broke the news:. Heavy hearts cannot begin to describe the feeling of losing our brother Jeff. The bond between us over decades of creating music and touring the world is something that we as a band uniquely shared. Those memories with Jeff will be forever alive in our hearts. It’s unimaginable that one of our band brothers has left us. We’re sending his wife Debinique, his son Sebastian, family, and friends our deepest condolences.
Musicmojo4music.com

MOJO 334 – September 2021: David Bowie

THIS MONTH’S MOJO MAGAZINE bursts with big names. David Bowie’s friends and bandmates – plus the elusive Tony Defries – relive the beauty and daring of Hunky Dory on the occasion of its 50th birthday. Only 30 but no less potent, we revisit Nirvana’s Nevermind with Krist Novoselic, Butch Vig and more. Jimi Hendrix’s lost Joni Mitchell tape is uncovered. Bruce Springsteen’s glory days are exposed. We explore the tenacity of The Hollies, the tragedy of Bill Evans, and Jeff Wayne’s indestructible War Of The Worlds. Plus: Elvis Costello en espagnol; Manic Street Preachers’ Nicky Wire says sorry. And: The Beach Boys; Blackbeard; David Wiffen; Kevin Coyne; George Harrison; Prince; Villagers. Then it’s all back to Jakob Dylan’s!
Musictreblezine.com

Lambchop : Showtunes

The most pleasant thing about Lambchop at this point in his career is how effortless it all seems. Once, years ago, when they were younger and Kurt Wagner’s songwriting and performance idiom less deeply internalized by the alternative and art music world, these types of compositions felt fussed over and deliberate, lovely and evocative by how thoroughly realized they were in the face of a world that seemed interested in very different musical shapes. They always fused little experimental quirks to the body of country-leaning singer/songwriter music like that of Burt Bacharach, Elton John, Randy Newman and Bruce Hornsby, but in the ’90s to 2000s this felt like a much more serious and deliberate break with the active styles of the time. Once they were prolific, releasing nearly a record a year from their inception in 1994 until 2004. Then, time slowed things; the space between records shot up to an average of four years, a pattern that stayed steady for over a decade. But recently, the dam seems to have burst again. Showtunes is Lambchop’s third record in as many years, a set which flows with unwavering ease, the musical accompaniment to Wagner’s wandering thoughts and Brautigen-esque observations coming seemingly as natural as breath or the gentle ease of wind in summer.
MusicPosted by
Parade

Jackson Browne on His New Album, Touring With James Taylor and His All-Time Favorite Concert Experience

Jackson Browne, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter of “Running on Empty” and “Doctor My Eyes” returns with his first new album in nearly seven years, Downhill From Everywhere (July 23). With messages about environmental and political issues in the world, it’s the 72-year-old Browne’s most socially conscious album since 1986’s Lives in the Balance. This month, he also begins a live U.S. tour as special guest of James Taylor and His All-Star Band.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

SUUNS share 3-D “C-Thru” video, tell us the inspirations behind upcoming album

Montreal's SUUNS will be back on September 3 with The Witness, and they've just shared a new single from it. "C-Thru" is a dark, slinky groover with lots of atmosphere. “A lot of the slower and more delicate songs on this record required quite some finesse, and after all that careful work we needed a good romp,” says Liam O’Neill. “SUUNS at our best is always secretly a little bit ‘fun,’ so when Ben writes an uncomplicated song with a good melody, we try not to overthink it - we try and get the sound of us having fun with it on tape."
Musictheartsdesk.com

Reissue CDs Weekly: Karen Black - Dreaming Of You (1971-1976)

Karen Black: An actor who sings? No, a singer-songwriter who also actsThe Karen Black Estate. She also dueted with Kris Kristofferson in 1972’s Cisco Pike. Hollywood logic usually dictates that an actor with musical inclinations – however shaky – issues a record. Hence releases by William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Peggy Lipton, Annette Funicello and a million more. Yet nothing from the evidently musically capable Karen Black. (In 1965, there had been one single: a stage play spin-off)
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Gary Corbett Dies: 2nd Member of Cinderella to Pass on Same Day

Gary Corbett, a producer, songwriter and keyboard player best known for co-writing “She Bop,” a Top 5 single for Cyndi Lauper in 1984, and his touring work with KISS and Cinderella, died yesterday (July 14, 2021). Corbett, believed to be 62 years old, died after a battle with lung cancer, one day before his birthday. He was the second member of the glam rock band Cinderella to die that day, following the death at 58 of the group’s longtime lead guitarist, Jeff LaBar.
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy