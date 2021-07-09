Cancel
MLB

Carlos Santana’s two-homer day not enough as Kansas City Royals lose on a walk-off

Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Santana, who spent 10 seasons playing for the Indians, blasted two home runs — including a game-tying solo shot in the top of the ninth against Indians closer James Karinchak. Santana talked with reporters after the game.

