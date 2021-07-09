Cancel
Ocasio-Cortez slams infrastructure critics as New York suffers from Elsa-related flooding

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
© Greg Nash

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) is slamming critics of President Biden 's multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plan and the "Green New Deal" as tropical storm Elsa wreaked havoc on her state.

The progressive lawmaker responded to videos of flooding in subway stations and on New York's Major Deegan Expressway as examples of why the legislation is needed.

In one video, cars appear stranded in a river of floodwater on one side of the expressway as other vehicles attempt to maneuver around the standing water and some drive through it on the other side.

"I’m so glad the filibuster is here to fix this oh wait," Ocasio-Cortez said, a sarcastic reference to growing frustration with the filibuster on the left as Democrats struggle to get major legislation through the 50-50 Senate.

Ocasio-Cortez also condemned those who have referred to the Green New Deal as "unrealistic," as climate change heightens natural disasters across the country.

“Instead we will do the adult thing, which is take orders from fossil fuel execs &make you swim to work,” she tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez helped introduce the Green New Deal in 2019. The climate proposal aims to move the nation toward net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, focus on creating a renewable energy power grid and invest in high-speed rail roads and support of family farming.

New York faced intense downpours Thursday as tropical storm Elsa pummeled the Northeast. Several local news outlets took to social media to share images of flash floods and high water.

The tropical storm made landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

