'The Witcher' Season 2 Will Premiere This December

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been almost two years, but we finally know when The Witcher will return. Today at WitcherCon, Netflix announced the Season 2 release date for its mega-hit of fantasy horror series. All eight episodes of The Witcher Season 2 will premiere on December 17. But that’s not all. WitcherCon also dropped the first teaser trailer for Season 2 while announcing that this series’ upcoming anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will premiere August 23.

The Witcher Returns in December, Season 2 Trailer, Episode Titles and First Footage Revealed

After a long delay due to the global pandemic, The Witcher is set to return on December 17 on Netflix. Along with the announcement, which was revealed at WitcherCon, the teaser trailer along with a small set of first images was released featuring the main poster featuring Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia featuring Freya Allen’s Ciri as they approach the ruins of Kaer Morhen. Meanwhile, the series’ Twitter account listed the episode titles with cryptic clues for the second season. Check them out below…
New 'The Witcher' Season 2 Poster Unveiled at WitcherCon

Netflix’s first-ever WitcherCon took place today with some major Season 2 reveals for The Witcher, including a brand new poster featuring Geralt and Cirilla. The virtual event, which is co-hosted by Netflix and CD Projekt Red, is dedicated to the multimedia world of The Witcher through games, books, and TV series.
The Witcher Season 2 Trailer Netflix explained!

The show that has been inspired by the video game ‘The Witcher‘ is going to be back on Netflix and the hype has been real about the show as the show has been a sure hit on the platform as people have praised the storyline and have praised the vision of the makers as they have really done a phenomenal job when we talk about the first season, the show was full of excitement and action and it has to be said that the actor Henry Cavil has been fitting truly in as The Witcher and the show is definitely going to be worth watching as the first season was a total blast.
The Witcher Season 2: New Trailer, Spoilers & Other UPDATES

The Witcher is a fantasy television series on Netflix. It premiered on December 20, 2019, with all eight episodes of season one on the same day. The first season of the series was based on The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, a part of the Witcher Saga by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The second season of the series is set to release on Netflix soon.
Netflix Reveals The Witcher Season 2 Episode Titles

Netflix shared one of the best teasers yet for Season 2 of The Witcher by giving people a list of the episode titles for the next season. A total of eight episodes names were shared which include references longtime players should recognize as well as hints of what’s to come. One name hasn’t yet been announced yet, presumably because it’d be too much of a spoiler for people to know about it ahead of time. These episode titles also followed the reveal of the Season 2 release date itself which will have all the episodes out before the end of the year.
Henry Cavill joins rom-com ‘The Rosie Project’

Henry Cavill looks set to make our hearts swoon with a softer side after the ‘Superman’ and ‘The Witcher’ actor has set himself up with the rom-com ‘The Rosie Project.’. The film follows an unlucky-in-love university professor who creates an elaborate questionnaire in an effort to find a wife and...

