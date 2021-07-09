‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Will Premiere This December
It’s been almost two years, but we finally know when The Witcher will return. Today at WitcherCon, Netflix announced the Season 2 release date for its mega-hit of fantasy horror series. All eight episodes of The Witcher Season 2 will premiere on December 17. But that’s not all. WitcherCon also dropped the first teaser trailer for Season 2 while announcing that this series’ upcoming anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will premiere August 23.decider.com
Comments / 0