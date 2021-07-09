Bust of Confederate general, KKK leader still in Tennessee's Capitol, despite ruling on its removal

The bust of Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Ku Klux Klan leader, has been in the state’s Capitol since 1978.

The bust of a Confederate general and one of the first leaders of the Ku Klux Klan is set to be removed from the Tennessee Capitol, where it has been on display since 1978. But the measure is receiving pushback from the state’s House and Senate leaders, despite a vote and the governor’s approval that the bust can be removed.

Today marks the first day that it’s possible for the bust to be removed, according to News Channel 5.

The presence of Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest in Tennessee is no longer welcomed in the state's Capitol. Instead, the governor is calling for the bust to be put in the state museum, USA Today reported.

As Changing America previously reported, there was also controversy in Tennessee over the remains of Bedford and his wife. The Sons of Confederate Veterans originally sued to block Memphis from removing the remains from a park, saying that the removal would have violated the state cemetery law and Heritage Protection Law. The lawsuit was dropped and the remains were moved to private land.

In the case of the bust, Gov. Bill Lee sees the relocation as a new opportunity and is determined to move forward.

"We are working to determine next steps and will provide updates accordingly," Lee spokesperson Casey Black said. "Our plans have not changed."

The bust will be moved to the Tennessee State Museum, according to a statement.

"[The bust] represents pain and suffering and brutal crimes committed against African Americans," Lee said last summer.

The bust has been a contested issue for years, but the months leading up to vote to remove it led to several protests, NewsChannel 5 in middle Tennessee reported.

The state’s Capitol Commission voted 25-1 on March 9 to remove the bust.

USA Today reports that Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Secton have argued for months that the drivers behind the removal failed to follow state law, saying they failed to get a vote of concurrence before proceeding.

Lee’s office says it followed the proper process.

