Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fear Street Part Two: 1978’ on Netflix, the Collection-of-References Series Continuing its Stalking of Slasher-Movie Tropes

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 continues Netflix’s nostalgia-soaked throwbacky teen-slashy trilogy inspired by R.L. Stine’s other, non-Goosebumps book series. Last week, we swallowed some Garbage (and Portishead and White Zombie) with Part One: 1994, which established the convoluted saga of Shadyside, a town haunted by many murders because of an old witch’s centuries-old curse. Part Two has its cake by picking up right where the previous chapter left off, and eats it too by jumping back in time to tell a story about kids listening to Kansas, the Runaways and Captain and Tennille while getting hacked to bits by a maniac. Will this middle chapter in the series transcend the opening salvo — which was well-received but left me underwhelmed — and be more than the sum of its pop-culture references? Let’s find out.