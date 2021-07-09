Cancel
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fear Street Part Two: 1978’ on Netflix, the Collection-of-References Series Continuing its Stalking of Slasher-Movie Tropes

By John Serba
Decider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFear Street Part Two: 1978 continues Netflix’s nostalgia-soaked throwbacky teen-slashy trilogy inspired by R.L. Stine’s other, non-Goosebumps book series. Last week, we swallowed some Garbage (and Portishead and White Zombie) with Part One: 1994, which established the convoluted saga of Shadyside, a town haunted by many murders because of an old witch’s centuries-old curse. Part Two has its cake by picking up right where the previous chapter left off, and eats it too by jumping back in time to tell a story about kids listening to Kansas, the Runaways and Captain and Tennille while getting hacked to bits by a maniac. Will this middle chapter in the series transcend the opening salvo — which was well-received but left me underwhelmed — and be more than the sum of its pop-culture references? Let’s find out.

TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Fear Street'

“Fear Street Part 2: 1978” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Based on a book by R. L. Stine, the teen slasher film is the second installment in the “Fear Street” trilogy. “Fear Street Part 2: 1978” was released on July 9. It follows a group of teenagers who band together to try to survive a series of murders at Camp Nightwing.
TV Showspopgeeks.com

Fear Street Part Two: 1978

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is the second installment of the Fear Street Trilogy. Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is the second installment of the Fear Street Trilogy. Even If RL Stine is known for writing children’s horror. Goosebumps recently have a movie reboot and Are You Afraid of the dark might also get a reboot soon.
Shadyside, OHgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: What is Fear Street Part 2: 1978 about? – Netflix News

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 is heading to Netflix at the end of the week. What will the movie be about, and how is it connected to Fear Street Part 1?. When it comes to horror, R. L. Stine has always got it just right. He’s created books for all ages, and among the list of books is the Fear Street series. Aimed at teenagers, the series of books take readers on trips around Shadyside and the horrors that came to those who lived there.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: 5 good movies on Netflix to watch this weekend: Fear Street and more – Netflix News

Some excellent movies were added to Netflix throughout the week. What should you stream this week? Here are five good movies on Netflix to check out. It’s another weekend, and if it’s anything like mine, you’re going to be stuck inside because of all the bad weather. Is summer going to turn up any time soon? That means plenty of time to watch movies on Netflix.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ Review: Netflix’s Second R.L. Stine Movie Is Even Better Than the First

Blurring the lines between movies and television, the second installment of Netflix’s horror trilogy, Fear Street Part 2: 1978, will arrive on the streaming service on July 9, exactly one week after the first film was released. The short wait time is nothing but good news for this franchise, which is loosely based on the young adult book series by R.L. Stine. Because while Fear Street Part 1 was decent, everything that didn’t work about the first film clicks into place in the sequel and makes the first movie look better in retrospect. Fear Street Part 2 manages to be a sweet coming-of-age tale, a gory slasher film, and a spooky ghost story all at once.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘Fear Street’ Part Two: 1978′ Trailer: Netflix’s Next Horror Installment Stars ‘Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink

Instead of Christmas in July, Netflix has instead opted to celebrate Halloween early this year with its release of the “Fear Street Trilogy” by Leigh Janiak (2014’s ‘Honeymoon‘). With “Part One: 1994” kicking things off July 2, the following parts of the trilogy premiere over the next two Fridays. That’s welcome news to horror hounds and fans of R.L. Stine‘s original book series and an epic summer movie event in its own right.
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Netflix’s Fear Street Part 2: 1978 gets a trailer and poster

Netflix has released a poster and trailer for Fear Street Part 2: 1978; the second instalment in the three movie event based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling horror series which arrives on the streaming service this Friday; take a look here…. Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at...
TV & Videos411mania.com

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 Trailer Heads to a Killer Summer Camp

The Fear Street trilogy kicked off last Friday on Netflix with the 1994-set first film, and the second film’s trailer heads back to summer camp (uh-oh) in 1978. Netflix has released the trailer to the second entry in the releasing-weekly trilogy, Fear Street Part II: 1978, which will explore an earlier era of Shadyside as the 1970s sparkle — and of course, a killer stalks Camp Nightwing.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Fear Street Part 2 Trailer Teases Throwback 70s Slasher Action

Netflix launched a unique movie/TV hybrid last week which is going down a storm with viewers. The Fear Street trilogy – a trio of teen horror films – is releasing weekly for the first three Fridays of this month, offering subscribers the thrill of a feature-length chiller but also the cliffhanger endings and anticipation for next week’s chapter that comes with watching a TV show. Following Part 1: 1994 debuting on July 2nd, the first trailer for Fear Street Part 2: 1978 has now arrived. Check it out via the player above.
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

[Review] ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ Pays Tribute to Classic Slashers with Higher Body Count

Her narration tells of sisters Ziggy (Sadie Sink) and Cindy Berman (Emily Rudd), two opposites that barely get along. Ziggy’s the more rebellious and angrier one of the pair, and older sister Cindy reformed her previous rebellious streak to play it straight in hopes of one day leaving Shadyside. These sisters provide the emotional through-line of Part 2, both in their fractured relationship and their friendships and budding romances. That helps when Part 2 kicks off with a similar formula established in Part 1. The flies buzz around the cursed one doomed to become a killing machine, with the campers none the wiser. Then the slaying begins, and Netflix again flexes its music budget with an endless array of classic jams.
MoviesCollider

'Fear Street Part Two: 1978' Revisits the Summer Camp Slasher With None of the Rosy Nostalgia | Review

As a self-professed baby horror fan whose first exposure to scary stories involved devouring every R.L. Stine title I could get my hands on at my local library, the announcement of a Fear Street adaptation inspired by the works of the author's long-running book series seemed tailor-made just for me. Learning that it would be a trilogy of movies rather than just the one was triply good news. While the first of its installments, which takes place in 1994, debuted last week in a splash of neon-infused gore and enough needle drops to give anyone auditory whiplash, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 takes us back through time to the era when summer camp slashers were at their zenith — but revisits all those familiar tropes in ways that pay homage to the subgenre without letting nostalgia goggles detract from the tragic story.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Review: ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ Is A Vicious Camp Slasher Made For The Fans

It wouldn’t be summer horror without a bad day at camp, and the second installment in the ‘Fear Street’ Netflix trilogy delivers on just that. The movie begins with a tidy frame story connecting the first and second films. Deena (Kiana Madeira) and her younger brother Josh (Benjamin Flores Jr.), survivors of the 1994 massacre, arriving at the house of one of the only other survivors in recent memory: the mysterious C. Berman (Gillian Jacobs). They’re looking for answers, as Deena’s ex-GF Sam (Olivia Scott Welch) has become yet another possessed victim of the murderous Sarah Fier curse. Berman tells the kids a story of the 1978 Camp Nightwing massacre.

