98 Degrees Return to Pop Music After 8-Year Break With Fresh Perspective on ’90s Boy Band Struggles

By Leena Tailor
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
For Jeff Timmons, it barely took a second to recognize his bandmate Nick Lachey’s voice behind the piglet costume on “The Masked Singer.”. “I knew as soon as I heard it – then went right down to The Strip and bet!” laughs the Vegas resident. It’s no wonder since Lachey’s was the same powerful, masked voice that first wowed Timmons as he searched for potential vocal group members while forming 98 Degrees 26 years ago.

