The well is near its Satu Mare processing facilities, allowing a quick route to market. AIM-listed explorer Serinus Energy struck gas with its 1,600-m Sancrai - 1 well in northern Romania, it said July 15. The well was drilled five days ahead of schedule and at about 80% of the budget. Serinus said it would perforate and test the Pliocene sand zone before completing the well for future production.