In Conversation: Pictureplane on the Cyberpunk World of “Dopamine”

It feels like the past 16 months have given out-of-work musicians plenty of time to drum up the courage to hop into each other’s DMs to profess an often-reciprocated respect for the other’s work, frequently resulting in collaboration and a press release packed with quotes from both parties spelling out the seamless process of making art together. Yet this is just one of many ways Travis Egedy has proven himself to exist in a not-too-distant future, whether he exhibits it through his ahead-of-the-curve paintings and clothing brand, or his decade-long career as Pictureplane, an alias born of the grimy Denver warehouse scene of the late ’00s. After coming up in an outré national electronic movement, remixing and being remixed by artists like HEALTH and Crystal Castles, Egedy only seems to have gravitated further underground rather than taking the considerably more public festival lineup route.