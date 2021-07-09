Cancel
Food & Drinks

Make Your Own Double Chocolate Coconut S’mores Bars

By Kathleen Petty
sanantoniomag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden chef Jarrad Gwaltney’s food is rooted in South Texas flavors, whether his duck mole with chorizo corn pudding or his barbecued bison meatballs. When it comes to dessert, Gwaltney opts for comfort as much as he does with entrees, serving housemade ice cream, a lemon olive oil cake and, as part of his catering offerings, a chef’s take on the classic summer s’mores. Instead of roasting the marshmallow and letting it ooze over your hands when you smash it between chocolate and graham crackers, Gwaltney advises making it as part of a dessert bar. To the traditional ingredient list of chocolate, marshmallows and crackers, the chef also adds candied pecans, coconut and white chocolate chips for an extra touch of sweetness. The result is as satisfying as the traditional campfire treat without quite as much of the mess.

