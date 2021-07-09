Cancel
Police officer and city differ on PTSD diagnosis

University at Buffalo Reporter
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Globe featured John Violanti in an article about how the City of Pawtucket is fighting with a police officer over his PTSD diagnosis. It’s very difficult to get a retirement based on a mental injury such as post-traumatic stress disorder, Violanti said. “There’s a fear among administrators that this is going to explode, that there’s going to be a lot of police officers filing for PTSD.” But the tides may be starting to turn, Violanti said. “It costs a lot to replace a police officer,” he said. “We’re paying more attention to the mental wellbeing of police officers, providing more training and peer support.”

