Vaccinated Teachers and Students Won’t Have to Wear Masks in The Fall

By Tony LaBrie
Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 8 days ago
I was watching the news earlier this morning and they were starting to talk about and debate whether or not kids should have the option for remote learning in the fall. I was like, for real? This is a possible option again? Then they got on the topic of students and teachers wearing masks again too. I was kind of hoping no one would be required to wear a mask when school fires back up in the fall but that's not necessarily going to be the case.

News Break
Health
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Lyon County, KSKVOE

CORONAVIRUS: With school a month away, Lyon County Public Health asking parents to get kids vaccinated

Lyon County Public Health is urging parents of eligible school-aged children to get those kids vaccinated against COVID-19 before school starts in a month. Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern, a guest on KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Thursday, says vaccinations are proven to slow down the spread of coronavirus. However, with children under age 11 currently not allowed to get vaccinated, she says school districts will need mitigation strategies in place to some degree.
Davison, MIPosted by
Banana 101.5

Davison Schools Won’t Require Masks in Classrooms This Year

Masks won't be required when students in the Davison Community School District return to school in the fall. Although the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services still recommends the wearing of well-fitted face masks for students and staff members who are not vaccinated, it is giving school districts the autonomy to set their own policies on COVID-19 protocols.
Niles, MI22 WSBT

Local school districts deciding on mask policies

With students returning to school in about a month, parents and faculty are wondering about mask policies as we make our way toward the end of the pandemic. What can local students expect this school year? Quite a different look and feel compared to the beginning of last school year when we were in the midst of the pandemic, but don't throw those masks away just yet.
Mississippi StateJackson Free Press

Delta Variant Spikes, Leaves Unvaccinated Children Vulnerable

As the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads throughout the state, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 641 new cases today, the largest single-day number of cases since the spring. State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs called the report a “big jump” on Twitter this morning. That same report listed five fatalities, as well as 36 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by Women

About two-thirds of dementia patients are women, and after age 60, a woman has a 1 in 5 chance of developing the condition, says the Women's Alzheimer's Movement. Complicating these statistics: Women tend to focus on caring for their partners, children, grandchildren, and other family—often at the expense of their own health. Dementia is a progressive disease, and early diagnosis is key so it can be treated or slowed if possible. That's why it's important that women, and those who love them, are able to recognize the most commonly ignored or overlooked signs of dementia. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthNewsweek

'I Was Addicted to Alcohol and Meth. My Body Is a Warning'

I quit alcohol on January 13, 2021. My husband's birthday is on New Year's Day and when I woke up on January 2 this year, after drinking the night before, I drank straight shots of vodka and it came right back up out of my nose. My body just started rejecting alcohol.
Illinois StateKankakee Daily Journal

Kankakee County Health Department promotes CDC guidance for schools

The Kankakee County Health Department is advising local schools to follow recent back-to-school guidance which was released by the CDC and backed by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education. According to a Thursday news release from the KCHD, schools should continue COVID-19 mitigation efforts,...
Klickitat County, WAGoldendale Sentinel

Delta variant identified in Klickitat County

Thursday, July 15, 2021, 10:44 a.m. The Klickitat County Health Department (KCHD) was notified on July 14 that the COVID-19 Delta Variant has been identified in Klickitat County. The Delta variant is recognized by the CDC and Washington State Department of Health as a concerning variant because of the high...

