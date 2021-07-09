Vaccinated Teachers and Students Won’t Have to Wear Masks in The Fall
I was watching the news earlier this morning and they were starting to talk about and debate whether or not kids should have the option for remote learning in the fall. I was like, for real? This is a possible option again? Then they got on the topic of students and teachers wearing masks again too. I was kind of hoping no one would be required to wear a mask when school fires back up in the fall but that's not necessarily going to be the case.banana1015.com
