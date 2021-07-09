Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Benee – “Somebody That I Used To Know” (Gotye Cover)

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGotye’s world-conquering hit “Somebody That I Used To Know” just celebrated its 10th anniversary. And to celebrate the occasion, New Zealand alt-pop singer Benee is releasing a cover of the song as an Amazon Original. “I resonate so strongly with the lyrics in this song,” she says. “I wish that I had written it and was so excited by the opportunity to record it for Amazon Music.” Listen below.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gotye
Person
Benee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Amazon Original
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
Related
Musicallkpop.com

TXT teams up with Woodie Gochild, pH-1, and Seori for fully animated '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' lyrics video

On July 4 KST, the Big Hit Music boy group unveiled a lyrics video for the remix of their recent single "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)" featuring not only Seori, but rappers Woodie Gochild and pH-1. The fully animated lyrics video reflects the story of the song, which is centered around a boy whose life has renewed meaning when he finds true love amidst the chaos.
MusicStereogum

Veruca Salt’s Louise Post Details The Origins Of “Everlong,” The Foo Fighters Hit About Her

Towards the end of 1996, Dave Grohl was working on Foo Fighters’ sophomore album, what would become The Colour And The Shape. He was also going through a divorce, and he was also falling in love with someone new: Veruca Salt’s Louise Post. The two dated for a little while, and their romance inspired “Everlong,” the song that stands not only as Foo Fighters’ masterpiece but as one of the most iconic rock songs of the last 25 years. Though the relationship seemingly ended badly — Grohl supposedly cheated on Post with Winona Ryder — maybe all these years later Post thinks it’s cool that such a famous song is about her.
MusicStereogum

King Woman – “Boghz”

King Woman are releasing their sophomore album, Celestial Blues, at the end of the month. We’ve already heard two stunning tracks from it, “Morning Star” and “Psychic Wound,” and today the Kris Esfandiari-led project is giving us one more, “Boghz,” a glowering and immersive thrall. “It’s a tragic story about one ancient soul split in two separate bodies. Only knowing a sick and twisted version of love, one half nearly destroys the other,” Esfandiari said. “It’s about being at the mercy of a sadistic person who you have an undeniable psychic bond with.” Listen below.
MusicStereogum

Shannon Lay – “Awaken And Allow” & “Geist”

A couple months ago, Shannon Lay released “Rare To Wake,” a gorgeous new track that landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, she’s announcing a whole new album, Geist, the follow-up to 2019’s August, and she’s releasing two more songs from it, “Awaken And Allow” and the album’s title track.
MusicStereogum

Alien Boy – “Nothing’s Enough”

Last month, Alien Boy announced their new album, Don’t Know What I Am, with the energetic lead single “The Way I Feel.” Today, the Portland band is back with the album’s second single, “Nothing’s Enough,” another melodic roar about the interior struggles we fear the most. “I ask again/ Am I talking to myself?” Sonia Weber sings in its opening lines. “Most days I’d rather sit alone/ Feeling close scares me the most. Here’s Weber on the track:
MusicStereogum

Stream Gang Of Youths’ New Surprise EP total serene, Featuring An Elbow Cover

One month ago today, Sydney rock band Gang Of Youths returned with “the angel of 8th ave.,” their first new song since 2017’s Go Farther In Lightness. The track infused the group’s hearty arena-indie sound with some War On Drugs/Killers style synth action, and upon its release, singer David Le’aupepe told Zane Lowe, “It’s probably the only song that you’ll hear from us from now that sounds remotely kind of what we sounded like the previous kind of six to eight years.”
MusicStereogum

Bad Bad Hats – “Detroit Basketball”

Minneapolis-based trio Bad Bad Hats had an endearing debut in 2015 with Psychic Reader. In 2018, they unleashed their sophomore record Lightning Round, and today they’ve announced its follow-up, Walkman. The lead single, “Detroit Basketball,” is out now. The song is their signature brand of catchy indie pop with Kerry...
Musicnintendowire.com

Pokémon 25: The Album’s newest song “Take It Home” by Mabel releases today

Get ready for some sweet beats and a million watts of cuteness, folks: the newest song for the Pokémon 25: The Album is here! Performed by British singer and songwriters Mabel, “Take It Home” is treating the world to scenes of the artist singing alongside beloved favorites Pikachu and Jigglypuff in a dreamscape full of starry lights, flowerbeds, and a whole lot of glitter.
MusicSoap Opera Digest

GH Star Releases New Album

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) is marking the release of his second album, Clean Slate, a follow-up to 2019’s The Apple Tree. “I’m definitely more evolved as a producer and a performer at this point,” says Stuart, who adds that when it came to track selection, he focused on “songs that through my life I’ve just been thinking about, songs that really meant something to me.” He was thrilled to collaborate and record with a number of musical idols, including drummer Omar Hakim, who had an enormous influence on him as a percussionist. He jokes, “During Covid, it occurred to me that there were guys out there twiddling their thumbs who would normally be touring. When you’re stuck at home during quarantine, you get this sense that people are looking to do stuff! I’m sitting there growing fat as a lamb eating pretzels and watching OZARK for the third time and I’m thinking, ‘Maybe they are, too!’ ” Clean Slate is available now on Apple Music, Amazon Music and other digital music platforms, and CDs (including a limited number of autographed CDs) can be purchased on www.jamespatrickstuart.com.
San Francisco, CAStereogum

Cindy – “To Be True”

The soft, dreamy San Francisco indie rock band Cindy have been around for a few years now, and they already have two albums to their name. This fall, they’ll release 1:2, their third LP. The first single is called “To Be True,” and it’s the kind of song that’s so overwhelmingly pretty that it might make you feel slightly dizzy.
Rock MusicStereogum

Turnstile – “ALIEN LOVE CALL” (Feat. Blood Orange)

Baltimore hardcore gang Turnstile returned last month with TURNSTILE LOVE CONNNECTION, the high-energy EP which came with a short film accompaniment directed by frontman Brendon Yates. A couple of days ago, the band announced via a billboard in their home city that a new album is on the way, GLOW ON. It’s officially announced today, arriving just next month, and we’re getting a taste of it with this new single, “ALIEN LOVE CALL.”
MusicNME

Benee shares lo-fi cover of Gotye’s ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’

New Zealand indie-pop singer Benee has delivered a cover of Gotye’s global hit ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’, featuring Kimbra. Recorded for Amazon Music, the lo-fi cover sees the singer slow down the track, laying hushed vocals over woozy synths. Benee’s version comes as ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ celebrated its tenth anniversary earlier this month.
MusicStereogum

Andrew W.K. – “Everybody Sins”

In a couple of months, the mysterious reverse-aging mega-rocker Andrew W.K. will release his new album God Is Partying. Thus far, A.W.K. has shared the early tracks “Babalon” and “I’m In Heaven,” and both of them are sick. Today, we get a new Andrew W.K. track called “Everybody Sins,” and it’s another maximalist head-smasher.
MusicStereogum

Annie – “Just Like Honey” (The Jesus And Mary Chain Cover)

Last year, the mercurial Norwegian pop musician Annie released her first full-length album in 11 years, Dark Hearts. In that decade between albums, though, Annie released a handful of EPs and she’s returning to the short form for a new EP called Neon Nights, as NME points out, which will be out in September. The EP contains “Neon Lights,” her collab with Jake Shears that came out a few weeks ago, and a cover of Patrick Swayze’s Dirty Dancing track “She’s Like The Wind.” It also features her shimmering new take on Jesus And Mary Chain’s “Just Like Honey,” which you can listen to below.
MusicStereogum

Runnner – “Monochrome”

Back in May, Noah Weinman announced his debut on Run For Cover, Always Repeating. The album packages last year’s One Of One EP with re-recordings of songs from 2017’s Awash. So far we’ve heard two songs from it, “Awash” and “Urgent Care.” Today, Weinman’s back with one more ahead of the album’s arrival on Friday.
MusicStereogum

Diet Cig – “The Unforgiven” (Metallica Cover)

Last month, Metallica announced plans for The Metallica Blacklist, a crazy and ambitious project in which 53 different artists would try their hands at covering songs from the self-titled Metallica blockbuster known universally as the “Black Album.” We’ve posted a few of those covers as they’ve come out, and they have been wild rides. Jason Isbell, St. Vincent, and OFF! have all submitted their versions of Metallica songs, and now Diet Cig have stepped into the fray, as well.
MusicStereogum

Stream Yves Tumor’s New The Asymptotical World EP

With last year’s transcendent Heaven To A Tortured Mind, Yves Tumor completed their transition from noteworthy underground electronic musician to futuristic glam-rocker extraordinaire. Last month’s new single “Jackie” kept that same energy. And now it turns out the song is the opening track for an EP that continues the evolution of one of the most fascinating musical artists out there. The Asymptotical World, out now, features “Jackie” plus five more tracks, including a duet with NAKED called “Tuck.” Stream it below.
MusicStereogum

Billy Bragg – “I Will Be Your Shield”

The great British singer-songwriter Billy Bragg, one of the most reliable left-wing good guys in all of music, has just announced plans for a new album. This fall, Bragg will release The Million Things That Never Happened. A press release calls it “the first pandemic blues album of our time.” That seems unlikely, but you can certainly see why recent circumstances would’ve brought some fire out of a guy like Billy Bragg. Bragg recorded the album in England, and he wrote all 12 songs by himself except for closing track “Ten Mysterious Photos Which Can’t Be Explained,” which he co-wrote with his son Jack Valero. (Valero also plays guitar in Bragg’s band.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy