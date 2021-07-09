Tomase: Why Chaim Bloom needs to trade prospects before deadline

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox may not want to trade any prospects this month, but they might not have a choice. The upside of Chaim Bloom's focus on restocking the farm system is that the Red Sox currently boast . . . a restocked farm system. They're not yet blessed with an abundance of top-tier talent, but they're making progress. Prospects like Jeter Downs, Connor Seabold, and Josh Winckowski have joined the organization since Bloom arrived not even two years ago.

