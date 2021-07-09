Cancel
Haiti risks chaos – Haitian President Jovenel Moïse killed, wife shot, in home attack

By Roz Edward
Atlanta Daily World
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post was originally published on New York Amsterdam News. Early on July 7, unidentified gunmen stormed the private residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, 53, killing him and injuring his wife, Martine Moïse. This was just hours after fellow Caribbean Community leaders had held a special session on escalating violence on the island, but the chairman of the 15-nation regional bloc accused the late head of state of treating the region contemptuously. (As of press time, Martine Moïse’s condition remains unclear.)

