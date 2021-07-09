Dave Bautista is Allegedly Looking to Do a Vampire Movie

It does feel as though people have looked past Dave Bautista in the past due to his wrestling career and the stigma that’s still kind of present but is fading quickly. At one point it was thought that wrestlers simply couldn’t act since they were known more for shouting and yelling at each other before trying to pound on one another without mercy. That idea has been going by the wayside for a while now thanks to wrestlers such as Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and of course Dave Bautista. There’s no other way to say it, but when he started off he was pretty rough around the edges, as the time he guest-starred in Smallville is a good example. But over the years, Bautista has been getting better and better with each role, and with his turn as Drax the Destroyer in the MCU he turned in a performance that was comical as well as impressive. Some might want to say that all he had to do was play a big dumb brute that could fight, but Dave brought a little more to the role thankfully.