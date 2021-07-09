Flint City Hall expands hours open to public as part of phased reopening plan

FLINT, Michigan—Key offices in Flint City Hall will expand hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, July 12, 2021. The expanded hours are part of the ongoing rollout of Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s reopening plan as the community continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The following offices first reopened to the public last month and will expand hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday: