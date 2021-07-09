Cancel
Flight Club Announce Debut LP "Until the Sun Drowns," Share Video for First Single

By Kim March
floodmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Riding high on the success of their 2019 EP Recreational Love, Flight Club are returning today with news of a debut album called Until the Sun Drowns, which is set to be unleashed on July 30 via Open Your Ears Records. Along with the news, the Virginia punks are sharing the record's first single, which immediately takes off with a heavy "Walkie Talkie Man" riff before launching into a cacophony of noise as bold as the track's title, "I've Been Kicked Out of Better Homes Than This."

floodmagazine.com

brooklynvegan.com

Dying Wish announce debut album 'Fragments of a Bitter Memory,' share video for title track

Portland metalcore band Dying Wish have been on the rise for the past few years, and now they've finally announced their debut album, Fragments of a Bitter Memory, due October 1 via SharpTone Records. It includes their recent singles "Innate Thirst" and "Enemies In Red" (ft. Bryan Garris of Knocked Loose, who also featured Dying Wish vocalist Emma Boster on their album A Different Shade of Blue), as well as the just-released title track, which is another very promising taste of this LP. It pairs Emma's impassioned bark against a gut-punching rhythm section and brightly melodic riffs. Emma also offsets her screams with some of the soaring clean vocals that she showed off on "Autumn's Final Sun," and it's great to hear Dying Wish pushing that side of their sound forward too.
Complex

Ray BLK Announces Debut Album, Shares "MIA" Single f/ Kaash Paige

Following her bouncy, Giggs-assisted number "Games" in March and her moving and uplifting track "Dark Skinned" in May, Catford R&B star Ray BLK has announced her debut album, Access Denied. Marked for a September 17 release, the 14-track offering boasts guest appearances from Giggs, Stefflon Don, Kojey Radical and Suburban Plaza.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Ducks Ltd. Announces Debut Album, Share Video for New Song "18 Cigarettes"

Toronto-based duo Ducks Ltd. have announced their debut full-length album, Modern Fiction, and shared its first single, "18 Cigarettes," via a video for it. Modern Fiction is due out October 1 via Carpark. Check out "18 Cigarettes" below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art. Modern Fiction follows their...
MusicJamBase

Strand Of Oaks Announces New Album 'In Heaven' & Shares Single

Strand of Oaks (Timothy Showalter) will release a new studio album, In Heaven, on October 1. The album features the lead track and single, "Galacticana.". Showalter recorded In Heaven in October 2020 at Invisible Creature in Los Angeles with producer Kevin Ratterman, who also produced 2019's Eraserland. The sessions followed Showalter's relocating from Philadelphia to Austin, Texas and the unexpected deaths of Showalter's wife Sue's mother in a car accident and the couples' beloved cat Stan.
klbjfm.com

Badflower share new video and announce sophomore album

Badflower released the music video for their new single, "Family' and have also announced their sophomore album, "This Is How The Word Ends," will arrive this September 24th. The video for "Family" contains footage of lead singer Josh Katz's childhood projected on the walls of a white room. "Family" marks...
ghostcultmag.com

Wolves in the Throne Room Shares New Single and Video – "Spirit of Lightning"

Iconic USBM band Wolves In The Throne Room have shared a new single and visualizer for "'Spirit of Lightning." This is their second piece of new music after "Mountain Magick" from their upcoming new album Primordial Arcana, due out from Relapse Records (North America only) out August 20th. Check it out!
Musiciconvsicon.com

SPONGE Announce 'Lavatorium' Album, Release First Single & Video For "Stitch"

It's been nearly 5 years since Detroit's alternative rock superstars Sponge have released a full-length album of brand-new music. In the interim, the band – still led by singer/founder Vin Dombroski along with longtime guitarists Andy Patalan and Kyle Neely plus bassist Tim Patalan and drummer Jason Hartless – continued to hone their chops with multiple national and international tours. All of that hard work has most certainly paid off, just check out the lead-off track "Stitch" from the band's new studio album Lavatorium.
Spin

Sneaker Pimps Share First Two Singles Off Squaring the Circle

In May, Sneaker Pimps revealed their return by announcing Squaring the Circle — their first album in 18 years. Now, the '90s trip-hop pioneers have shared the first two singles off the project: "Fighter" and the title track. "Fighter" sees co-vocalist Simonne Jones take the lead, while "Squaring the Circle"...
Musicghostcultmag.com

Ektomorf Shares a New Single and Video – "Fear Me"

Long-running Progressive Thrash Meta band Ektomorf released their recent new album Reborn, via Napalm Records. The band just shared a new music video for the track "Fear Me" which rocks! Check it out!. Order the album here: https://www.napalmrecordsamerica.com/ektomorf. Guitarist & Singer Zoltán "Zoli" Farkas about "Fear Me":. "One more video...
this song is sick

Fonteray Debuts His Groovy, Dreamy Sound on First Single, "Stay Close"

It's always nice to put your best foot forward and start the week of right. Our next track for you just so happens to make sure that that foot has a dance-ready shoe on it. Melbourne based artist, Fonteray, is providing the beat to move those feet with a soulfully psychedelic debut single titled, "Stay Close."
floodmagazine.com

Cold Beat Return with New Single "See You Again," Announce "War Garden" LP

It's only been 16 months since we last got an album from the Bay Area post-punks Cold Beat, but packed into that year-and-change was plenty of development for the band (as with the rest of us). The first single from the newly announced War Garden is rife with the longing we all felt upon our first or second or fiftieth Zoom meeting with close friends and family we knew we wouldn't see for quite some time.
floodmagazine.com

Immersion Announce Collaborative Album, Share First Single "Skylarks" feat. Ulrich Schnauss

Speaking of Colin Newman albums that don't sound much like Wire's breakthrough post-punk debut, today Newman is announcing a new record with Minimal Compact's Malka Spigel as Immersion, which will be a series of collaborations with like-minded left-field electronic artists Tarwater, Ulrich Schnauss (from the current iteration of Tangerine Dream), Scanner, and Laetitia Sadier of Stereolab. Nanocluster Vol. 1 is out September 4 via Spigel and Newman's swim~, home to a handful of prior Immersion releases.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

L'Orange Shares "Durbin Was a Trap House" Ahead of Newly Announced LP

At this point in his career, producer L'Orange boasts a discography full of album-length collaborations with emcees including Kool Keith, Solemn Brigham, Mr. Lif, Namir Blade, and Jeremiah Jae, though, as we're learning today, 2017's The Ordinary Man wasn't the last of the artist's solo LPs. Today he's revealing his latest project, The World Is Still Chaos, But I Feel Better, which features contributions from Brigham, Jae, Backwoodz producer Willie Green, and others, but will be billed as a solo release for the artist to exercise his boom-bap and jazz-rap muscles.
floodmagazine.com

Hear an Early Stream of Smile Machine's Debut EP "Bye for Now"

While Bye for Now serves as the first solo release from Jordyn Blakely as Smile Machine, the drummer's long been an integral part of the Brooklyn DIY scene and Exploding in Sound roster, having been a core member of Stove, Night Manager, and Jackal Onasis (does this also make her an integral part of the Party Down universe?), as well as playing in live bands for artists including Maneka and Bartees Strange. If all of the names I just listed mean anything to you, you probably have some idea of the scuzzy, made-for-the-tape-deck, lo-fi grunge contained on Blakely's new five-track release, which officially drops this Friday.
Musicedmidentity.com

EMBRZ Releases New Single and Announces Debut Album

EMBRZ has unveiled "Where You Are" with Lizzy Land, the first single off his debut album Moments that's due out on This Never Happened. Never one to be put into a box, EMBRZ sound is constantly evolving yet, always rooted in emotional connection. This emerging producer and professional plucker of heartstrings excels in hitting right in the feels, allowing listeners to lose themselves on the dancefloor time and time again. It seems like just yesterday we were vibing out to his melodic hits "Moving With U" and "Letting Go," but flash forward to the present and he's delivered "Where You Are" – the gorgeous lead single from his upcoming album Moments.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: So Zuppy Shares Video For New Single "Familiar Smile"

So Zuppy is the solo moniker of Milwaukee-based producer and musician Micah Foust. Foust has been quietly crafting bright bedroom pop gems, carried by his warm vocals, ear-candy production, and shimmering harmonies. He debuted in 2019 with his full-length record Homesick Mountain and last year shared his follow-up EP, Blindly Pt.1. Part 2 of the EP released just last month and now Foust is back with an accompanying video for one of the EP's highlights, "Familiar Smile," premiering with Under the Radar.
allkpop.com

EPEX treats fans to 'ice hockey version' dance practice video for debut single 'Lock Down'

On July 12 KST, the C9 Entertainment rookie group unveiled a new dance practice video for their debut single "Lock Down," the title track off of their 1st mini album 'Bipolar Pt. 1: Prelude of Anxiety.' For the special dance practice, titled the 'ice hockey version,' the members all wear matching ice hockey jerseys, a reference to one of their concept looks seen in the group's debut teaser video 'Everyone Lives with Different Anxieties.'
MusicJamBase

Howlin Rain Announces New Album 'The Dharma Wheel' & Shares Single

Howlin Rain will release a new album, The Dharma Wheel, on October 8 via singer-songwriter and guitarist Ethan Miller's own Silver Current Records. Miller and company also shared the title track as the lead single. Miller teamed back up with Tim Green to co-produce The Dharma Wheel. Green resumed his...
Theater & Dancebrooklynvegan.com

Morly shares "Wasted" From debut LP 'Til I Start Speaking'

Visual artist and singer/songwriter Katy Morley has already released a few EPs as Morly, and her debut album, 'Til I Start Speaking, is due out August 20 via Cascine and Sweat Entertainment. Following the dreamy, jazzy "Twain Harte" and "Dance to You," both of which recall Fiona Apple's Tidal or Feist, Morly has shared a third single, "Wasted." This one adds the sound of a gospel choir to Morly's jazzy, lilting style, and she says, "it's one of those songs that felt like it was already written."

Comments / 0

