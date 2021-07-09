Flight Club Announce Debut LP “Until the Sun Drowns,” Share Video for First Single

Portland metalcore band Dying Wish have been on the rise for the past few years, and now they've finally announced their debut album, Fragments of a Bitter Memory, due October 1 via SharpTone Records. It includes their recent singles "Innate Thirst" and "Enemies In Red" (ft. Bryan Garris of Knocked Loose, who also featured Dying Wish vocalist Emma Boster on their album A Different Shade of Blue), as well as the just-released title track, which is another very promising taste of this LP. It pairs Emma's impassioned bark against a gut-punching rhythm section and brightly melodic riffs. Emma also offsets her screams with some of the soaring clean vocals that she showed off on "Autumn's Final Sun," and it's great to hear Dying Wish pushing that side of their sound forward too.