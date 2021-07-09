Flight Club Announce Debut LP “Until the Sun Drowns,” Share Video for First Single
Riding high on the success of their 2019 EP Recreational Love, Flight Club are returning today with news of a debut album called Until the Sun Drowns, which is set to be unleashed on July 30 via Open Your Ears Records. Along with the news, the Virginia punks are sharing the record’s first single, which immediately takes off with a heavy “Walkie Talkie Man” riff before launching into a cacophony of noise as bold as the track’s title, “I’ve Been Kicked Out of Better Homes Than This.”floodmagazine.com
