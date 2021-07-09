Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Statue of US Confederate general to be removed in Virginia

By WIN MCNAMEE
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nTxn_0asHkY3G00
The city of Charlottesville, Virginia, announced plans to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a public park /GETTY IMAGES/AFP/File

The US city of Charlottesville, Virginia, where a white supremacist rally turned deadly in 2017, announced on Friday that it would remove the statue of a general of the pro-slavery Civil War South that has been a focal point of protests.

The statue of General Robert E. Lee, who commanded the Army of Northern Virginia during the 1861-65 Civil War, would be removed on Saturday from Market Street Park, the city said in a statement.

A statue of another Confederate general, Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, would be removed the same day from nearby Court Square Park, it said.

The Charlottesville City Council passed a resolution last month authorizing removal of the statues and their placement in storage.

Tensions over the fate of the Lee statue led to violence in August 2017 when a white nationalist drove his car into a crowd of demonstrators in Charlottesville, killing a woman.

The protestors had gathered in opposition to white supremacists who staged a "Unite the Right" rally against plans to remove the statue of Lee.

Describing the protestors, then president Donald Trump came under fire from critics when he said there were "very fine people on both sides."

The Charlottesville violence gave new life to a campaign to remove Confederate symbols which first gained momentum following the June 2015 murders in South Carolina of nine black churchgoers by an avowed white supremacist.

The campaign picked up again following the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd, an African American man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Defenders of preserving the Confederate symbols have argued that they serve as a reminder of a proud Southern heritage, and removing them is erasing history.

According to historians, most of the hundreds of Confederate monuments dotting the southern United States were erected during the Jim Crow era of racial segregation and in response to the civil rights movement.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
State
Minnesota State
Local
Virginia Government
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate General#Civil Rights Movement#Statues#Us Confederate#Getty Images Afp File#Army Of Northern Virginia#Churchgoers#African American#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
NBC News

3 fully vaccinated Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C., test positive for Covid

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House delegation in Washington, D.C., tested positive for Covid-19, the state's House Democratic Caucus said Saturday. The first positive test result came Friday night, when a member informed the caucus they had the coronavirus. "Caucus Members and staff took a rapid test, all...
Posted by
Reuters

Czech Olympic team staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - A Czech Olympic team staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague, Czech Olympic officials said on Saturday, adding that all the athletes were fine and in the Olympic Village. The staff member -- who had...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic “Just a Friend,” has died. He was 57. Markie’s representative, Jenni Izumi, said the rapper-DJ died peacefully Friday evening with his wife by his side. The cause of death has not been released.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy