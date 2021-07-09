Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An active pattern takes over this weekend

By Adam Burniston
WKYT 27
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer air and muggy conditions will continue in the forecast over the next several days as an active pattern looms across the Commonwealth. Mostly dry conditions will persist for this evening and tonight as temperatures fall into the 70s and eventually 60s. If anyone sees rain chances, it would primarily be across southern Kentucky, but even those chances will be pretty scattered to isolated. Otherwise, it should be a lovely feeling evening ahead as humidity levels lower just slightly across the region. Skies will stay mostly clear with a few clouds mixed in, but as we go into late tonight and overnight, a few clouds will increase ahead of our next storm chances.

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkyt#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 1

Community Policy