Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An active pattern takes over this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer air and muggy conditions will continue in the forecast over the next several days as an active pattern looms across the Commonwealth. Mostly dry conditions will persist for this evening and tonight as temperatures fall into the 70s and eventually 60s. If anyone sees rain chances, it would primarily be across southern Kentucky, but even those chances will be pretty scattered to isolated. Otherwise, it should be a lovely feeling evening ahead as humidity levels lower just slightly across the region. Skies will stay mostly clear with a few clouds mixed in, but as we go into late tonight and overnight, a few clouds will increase ahead of our next storm chances.