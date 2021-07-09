Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, IL

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 10:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:07:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Clay; Richland This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Little Wabash River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. For the Little Wabash River below Clay City...the latest stage is 5.9 feet at 1 PM Friday. Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast...with a crest of 19.5 feet early Wednesday morning...which is 1.5 feet above flood stage. The river should rise above the flood stage of 18.0 feet early Monday morning. At 19.7 feet...Mayflower Road...just north of U.S. Route 50...begins to flood. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Sat Sun Mon Little Wabash River Clay City 18 5.9 Fri 1 PM 5.9 13.5 18.3

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clay County, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Clay City, IL
County
Richland County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wabash River#Hydrologic Outlook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
NBC News

3 fully vaccinated Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C., test positive for Covid

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House delegation in Washington, D.C., tested positive for Covid-19, the state's House Democratic Caucus said Saturday. The first positive test result came Friday night, when a member informed the caucus they had the coronavirus. "Caucus Members and staff took a rapid test, all...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy