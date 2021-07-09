Man removed from Newark home after 30-hour police standoff, official says
-- Around hour 31 of a police standoff in Newark, officers in helmets and bulletproof vests could be seen entering and exiting a home on Clinton Place. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed a man was removed from the home after a standoff that started around 6 a.m. on Thursday. The day-and-a-half ordeal began when Essex County Prosecutor’s Office detectives and sheriffs officers attempted to execute a search warrant for drugs and guns, authorities said.www.nj.com
