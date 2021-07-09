Cancel
Peter Thiel-backed crypto firm Bullish to go public in $9B SPAC deal

New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency company Bullish announced on Friday it had agreed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Far Peak Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company led by ex-NYSE president Thomas Farley, in a $9 billion deal. Bullish, a unit of blockchain software company Block.one, plans...

nypost.com

