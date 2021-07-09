Cancel
CDC says schools should ‘prioritize’ fully reopening this fall

By Selim Algar
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called for the full reopening of K-12 schools in the fall — even if not all preferred COVID-19 safety measures can be upheld. “Students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall 2021 is a priority,” the...

