Special Weather Statement issued for George, Perry, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: George; Perry; Stone STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES SOUTHWESTERN GEORGE...SOUTHERN PERRY AND STONE COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located 7 miles west of Saucier, or 14 miles southwest of Wiggins, moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wiggins, Perkinston and McHenry.