Douglas County, CO

Endangered 15-year-old missing in Douglas County, deputies say

By Óscar Contreras
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
 8 days ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – A 15-year-old kid from Castle Pines is missing and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find him.

Alexander Gratrix is a developmentally delayed 15-year-old boy who was last seen via surveillance camera in Castle Pines North at 8 a.m. Friday, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

He was reported missing from his home in the 1000 block of Cypress Way in Castle Pines on Thursday at approximately 11:21 p.m. following a family dispute, the sheriff’s office deputy said.

Alexander is 5-foot-6-inches tall with a thin build and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hat with Hawaiian designs, a black t-shirt, grey athletic shorts, and black high-top shoes, according to the news release.

If anyone in the public recognizes Alexander, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Line at (303) 660-7500 or the Tip Line at (303) 660-7579 immediately.

